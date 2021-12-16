Naagini 2, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Digvijay decides to kill Shivani

In today’s episode, Shivani asks Agori Baba how can she save naagamani if all the problems will arrive together. Agori Baba asks why she’s scared when adishesha is with her. Shivani tells he doesn’t remember his previous life. Agori Baba tells only she can make him remember. Ajit cries for his family and tells that he lost them because of his love. Reena comes and asks what happened. Ajit tells everyone left him and went. Reena assures him their love will protect them and hugs him. Ajit thinks they died because of Shivani.

Nandisha brings Digvijay home and everyone asks why he’s hurt. He tells them that he fell off. Trishul does his dressing. Later, Digvijay wonders how did he make the mistake of getting Trishul married to a naagini. Shivani comes to Digvijay and tells that death comes unknowingly to everyone. She gives him the insurance files and asks him to sign them. Digvijay remembers Shivani in her naagini form and asks where she went. Shivani tells she went to their estate. Digvijay asks if she went to the jungle and Shivani tells no. Digvijay tells a lot of snakes are there in the jungle and Shivani tells snakes won’t do anything if they aren’t tortured. Shivani leaves and Digvijay decides to kill her.

Reena offers Ajit to stay in her house. Trishul tells Agori Baba he couldn’t find answers. Agori Baba tells it’s all because of the curse. Trishul asks who he was in his previous life. He tells he’ll get his answers by amavasya. Damayanti asks why Digvijay is stressed. He tells nothing happened. Trishul tells Shivani what Agori baba told him. Shivani wonders if he’s the same person she met and wonders who is he.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

