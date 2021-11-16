Naagini 2, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Digvijay agrees to give the naagmani

In today’s episode, Digvijay tells he will give the naagmani to Trivikram, but he should promise not to harm anyone and leave the town after taking it and Trivikram agrees. Trivikram thinks how they believed he will abide by the rules. Reena’s mama sees Digvijay, Nandisha and Trishul walking with torch lights and gun and thinks they’re going hunting and returns back home. Ajji asks Shivani what everyone’s hiding and Mama comes to the hall. Ajji asks Mama where’s Digvijay and he tells her that he has gone hunting.

Shivani goes to the jungle and wonders how she’ll find them. She prays to nagamata to show her the way. A snake comes and helps her navigate. Digvijay thinks how silly of Trivikram to believe he will give the naagmani as it’s so important to him and even all the sentiments towards Trivikram has gone. Trivikram thinks he will use the powers. Nandisha hopes Trishul will be safe. They enter a cave and Digvijay asks Trivikram if he will keep his work. Trivikram tells himself he will make Shivani his’ and use his powers.

Digvijay starts praying and the ground cracks and naagmani comes on top and floats in the air. Trivikram is in awe of the naagmani and goes to touch it. Digvijay stops him and tells him to not fool around with Trivikram. Digvijay starts praying again and opens his eyes to see the naagmani in the box with Trivikram. Digvijay asks Trivikram what he’s doing and asks to release Trishul. Trivikram tells he wanted the naagmani to kill Trishul. Digvijay tells Trivikram to not angry him as naagmani is very important to him. Digvijay turns into a serpent and captures Trivikram. Digvijay and Trivikram fight. Trivikram asks Digvijay to let go and Digvijay tells he won’t spare him as he went against his word.

