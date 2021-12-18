Naagini 2, 17th December 2021, Written Update: Trishul’s overflowing love for Shivani

In today’s episode, Trishul tells he can feel butterflies in his stomach whenever Shivani’s around. Trishul pulls Shivani towards him and tells her that he can feel a spark whenever he touches her. Shivani and Trishul dance. Nandisha asks Digvijay why he’s wide awake and asks why he’s more stressed nowadays. Digvijay tells Nandisha knows him too well. Digvijay tells her he will let him know with time and tells him to stay alert. Nandisha wonders why Digvijay didn’t tell him. Digvijay thinks he should separate Trishul and Shivani first and wonders how to kill Shivani.

The next morning, Shivani dries her hair and Trishul comes and says he feels like pausing the time so the whole moment goes in them looking at each other. Trishul tells her he wants a small world all to themselves. Shivani asks Trishul why he’s suddenly talking like this. Trishul says he will talk like this forever with her and wants to fall asleep by looking at the stars. He tells he wishes to die in her arms. Shivani slaps Trishul and asks how can he speak like that. Trishul tells her that he just told in the flow and apologises. He tells her that she’s his life. He tells her that he will always walk with her throughout their life and carries her.

Digvijay tells Trishul that baba told him he needs to stay away from Shivani until his birthday. Reena and Ajit visit the temple and she asks him if he decided to stay in her house. Ajit asks how can he suddenly come. Reena tells him to come for Trishul’s birthday. Nandisha asks Digvijay what’s the reason to separate Trishul and Shivani. Digvijay tells he’ll get complete power the next day. Nandisha wonders why Digvijay isn’t answering. Trishul admires Shivani cooking and mama teases Trishul. Trishul tells mama he feels like looking at Shivani all day and tells mama to not disturb him.