Naagini 2, 1st December 2021, Written Update: Trishul gets a glimpse of his powers

In today’s episode, Digvijay yells at Baba because the ritual got ruined. Baba tells it must’ve been Subramanya Swami or Lord Shiva’s energy that stopped sarpayaga. Digvijay asks if there will be any bad consequences from the snakes. Baba says yes. Nandisha asks what to do now. Baba tells them to stay alert always and cautions them that problems may arise in any way.

Damayanti comes home and asks where’s Shivani and Trishul. Shivani and Trishul enter the house and Ajji asks them where they were. Ajji tells Shivani to do the aarti and finish the pooja. Shivani does the aarti and Trishul gets visions of sarpayaga and faints. Ajit’s sister asks how sarpayaga stopped. Ajit’s dad tells his family to keep an eye on the serpents and find the right opportunity to kill them. Trishul wakes up in his room and tells Shivani that his head is hurting and tells her that he’s feeling suffocated and tells her he is having visions. Shivani tells him to stay calm and assures him they’ll figure it out later. Nandisha tells he’s getting scared. Digvijay tells he won’t let anything happen to Trishul.

Shivani wakes up and finds Trishul sleeping on the sofa. Trishul tells her he doesn’t know how he keeps flagging memory lapses. Ajit tells his dad he can’t deceive Reena. His dad tells her they will lose the naagmani or else. Trishul aims at the vase and it comes to his hand. Trishul wonders what’s happening as he can control things.

