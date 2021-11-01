Naagini 2, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Shivani kills Samrat

Shivani kills Samrat
Naagini 2, 1st November 2021, Written Update: Shivani kills Samrat (Pic Credits: YouTube)
In today’s episode, Shivani confronts her clone and asks her who she is. Her clone tells her that she is born out of Shivani’s shadow itself. Shivani asks her who created her and her clone refuses to answer. They shapeshift into their naagini form and fight. Shivani tells her clone that it was a big mistake to take her form and kill her. Trishul wonders if it’s the clone who kidnapped Reena, but also wonders where Shivani is, as she isn’t in the house. 

Samrat and his goons come to take Reena who is fallen unconscious on the ground. Samrat tells his goons to take her and come but Shivani comes and pleads to them to not hurt Reena. She lures the goons towards the bushes and fights them. Reena wakes up and Shivani acts like she is being attacked by the goons and starts attacking the goons again, soon after, Reena falls unconscious. Samrat covers his face and comes to fight Shivani. Shivani asks him to show his face and he refuses. Shivani’s eyes change and Samrat runs after looking at it. Shivani chases him and holds him and asks why does he want to kidnap Reena. He tells her that he’s doing that because Digvijay cheated on him with something related to naagmani. Shivani asks him if Digvijay knows naagmani’s whereabouts. He tells he’ll tell her only if she releases him. Shivani releases him and he escapes. Shivani chases Samrat and bites him and pushed him off the cliff. 

On the other hand, Digvijay tells baba that his creation is trying to hurt Reena and baba tells him it’s not possible. The baba does a ritual and tells him that the clone is dead. Digvijay and the baba go to the jungle and find Shivani’s clone dead. Baba tells Digvijay that a very furious naagini killed the clone and tells him that she has a 23-year-old hatred towards him.

