Naagini 2, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Trishul gets a birthday surprise

In today’s episode, Trishul admires Shivani through the window while she’s cleaning the room. He teases her and she closes the window. Mama sees Trishul and asks him why he’s upset. Trishul leaves feeling annoyed. Baba tells Digvijay to organise a pooja and says after the pooja, Digvijay will have all the naagamani powers. Baba tells Nandisha also to stay alert. Mama recalls Trishul saying it’s fun to see your wife while hiding and he decides to do the same. He goes to hug her but hugs Mani by mistake and she slaps him.

Trishul comes close to Shivani. She tells him to stay away as they were instructed till the pooja. Trishul says he can’t stay. He comes close and Shivani throws water on him. Digvijay tells Nandisha if everyone’s alert for one days it’s enough, as he’ll get the naagmani powers after the pooja. Trishul sleeps on the sofa and wakes up because of his mama’s snoring. He goes to the room and gets into the bed. He goes to hug Shivani and realises it’s just a pillow. He wonders where Shivani is and goes down.

The lights are switched on and everyone surprises him on his birthday. Trishul is amazed and everyone wishes him. He cuts the cake. On the other side, Agori baba says it’s the day naagamani will get its powers and the serpents will take revenge. After everyone leaves, Trishul asks Shivani for a special gift. He holds her hand and she says they should stay away until the pooja. He hugs her. He goes to feed the cake romantically and she asks him to stay away. Digvijay sees this from top and wonders when he’ll get the powers. Next morning, Nandisha tells he needs to win today and not let Digvijay gain powers.

