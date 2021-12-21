Naagini 2, 21st December 2021, Written Update: Digvijay starts the pooja

In today’s episode, Shivani gets ready for the pooja and asks Trishul how she looks. He says she’s looking very pretty and special. Shivaji tells him that it’s his special day as it’s his 24th year. He asks what does she mean. Shivani falls at Trishul’s feet and asks him to give his blessings. He tells her to have a happy married life. Reena meets Ajit and he gifts her a gift for Trishul. She tells the gift isn’t needed as he is her big gift. Ajit asks if her family is welcoming and Reena asks him to not worry. Digvijay asks Nandisha if all the arrangements are made.

Shivani and Trishul come down and Digvijay thinks it’s Shivani’s last day. Digvijay tells Shivani and Trishul to sit in the pooja and tells he and Nandisha will do another pooja in the temple. Guruji comes and Digvijay and Nandisha go meet baba. Baba tells when Digviajy will acquire the naagamani powers, people will try to stop him and hence gives him a crystal ball to protect him. Reena brings Ajit home and introduces him to everyone. Ajit gives Trishul a gift and wishes him for his birthday. The pooja starts in the house and Shivani hopes everything goes well. Digvijay and Nandisha reach the temple and Nandisha thinks he should succeed in his plan of killing Digvijay and acquiring naagamani.

They pray to naagamani and Digvijay tells Nandisha to leave as he should be alone in the pooja and gives him a solution to put it on anyone who comes to interrupt the pooja and warns to not put it on Digvijay as it will burn him. Nandisha goes out and thinks he started this game from the beginning. Trishul feels weird and throws away the tray. Shivani sees a map and naagamani’s picture on the tray and she wonders if someone’s trying to acquire naagamani.

