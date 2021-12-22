Naagini 2, 22nd December 2021, Written Update: Trishul turns into adishesha

In today’s episode, Ajit wonders what happened. Shivani tells she needs to save the naagamani. Ajit wonders what she’s telling as he couldn’t hear properly. Everyone resumes being a statue. Shivani tries getting up but she can’t. Everyone becomes a statue again and Shivani gets up and goes. Shivani’s duplicate comes back and sits in the pooja and everything resumes. Digvijay tells it’s time for him to turn into a snake and acquire the naagamani powers. He prays and turns into a snake.

Shivani stops him and Nandisha wonders who stopped Digvijay and decides to kill them both. Nandisha’s mom stops him and tells him he will die if he goes in. Shivani asks the snake to reveal its identity. She tells she lost adishesha because of him and warns him she won’t spare him. Shivani tells she knows he’s not from naagaloka and asks who he is. The crystal attacks Shivani and she falls unconscious. Everyone becomes a statue. Trishul gets up and walks outside, a duplicate Trishul comes and sits in the pooja. Ajit wonders what’s happening. Digvijay comes back to his human form and tells Shivani he will take naagamani’s powers.

He takes a huge rock and tells he’ll take revenge for his friends’ death. He throws away the rock and decides to take naagamani’s powers first. He prays for the naagamani and turns into a snake. Trishul comes and stops Digvijay. He turns into his adishesha form. He goes and wakes Shivani up. Shivani gets happy seeing adishesha. Trishul goes back to fight with Digvijay. Shivani turns into a snake and takes the naagamani and goes. On the other hand, Agori Baba tells it was a bad decision.

