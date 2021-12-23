Naagini 2, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Shivani puts naagaloka in trouble

In today’s episode, Shivani feels suffocated and struggles. She wonders why she’s feeling like she’s burning after having the naagamani with her. Naagaswami tells this will bring problem to naagaloka and calls all the snakes towards Shivani. Shivani asks him what’s wrong with her. He eases her pain and she thanks him. He tells her that naagamani isn’t just a stone, it’s blessed with different Gods’ powers. He tells that even Garuda Deva has cursed the naagamani, as their clan didn’t get the naagmani’s rights.

Shivani goes to meet Trishul. He asks her why he’s there. Shivani tells now they’ve become free of questions. Trishul tells he isn’t understanding anything. Shivani tells him to look into her eyes and he’ll get his answers. Trishul says he can’t see anything except his reflection. Shivani wonders how that’s possible. In the house, the duplicates leave and Trishul-Shivani come and sit in the pooja. The pooja gets over. Trishul wonders why he can’t remember being in the pooja. Digvijay goes and tells baba that Shivani swallowed naagamani. Baba tells she’ll be more powerful now. Baba tells Digvijay to acquire the naagamani without letting her know he’s her enemy.

Shivani goes to naagaloka and wonders where everyone is. Naagaswami tells her to ask Naagamata. Naagamata tells Trishul should’ve swallowed the naagamani, not Shivani as it will bring problems. She tells Shivani to go back and solve things. Digvijay comes home and asks Nandisha where was he. Nandisha tells him that he wanted to come save him but some energy stopped him. Digvijay tells he needs to kill the naagini to acquire naagamani and leaves. Nandisha thinks that Digvijay knows who the naagini is and hence, he should find out too.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

