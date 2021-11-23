Naagini 2, 23rd November 2021, Written Update: Baba cautions Digvijay

In today’s episode, Ajji consoles everyone by saying maybe Trivikram died because of God’s will. Digvijay visits the baba and tells him he killed Trivikram and he needs help. Baba tells there’s nothing bad in killing someone who comes in the pathway of life. Digvijay tells Trivikram was like a son and he feels hurt and guilty since he killed him. Baba tells Digvijay to become a stone heart when things are related to naagmani. Baba takes Digvijay to a lake and tells him to throw the stone and it will melt, signifying his elimination of sins.

Digvijay throws and tells the stone isn’t melting. Baba tells Digvijay to not make a fool out of him as he is lying about Trivikram’s death. Digvijay tells he’s not lying as he only killed Trivikram. Baba tells because of Trivikram’s powers he should’ve been killed twice. Digvijay wonders who killed must’ve killed him. Shivani asks Trishul what if someone figures out they killed Trivikram. Trishul tells her to not worry. Baba shows a visual where Adishesha his naagini were seen killing Trivikram. Digvijay tells they must’ve killed him for the naagamani. Baba asks where the naagmani is, and Digvijay tells him he has it. Trishul tells Shivani to not tell anyone about this matter. Baba tells Digvijay he will be killed if they get to know naagmani is with him. Reena mourns Trivikram’s death. Digvijay tells Nandisha the real killers of Trivikram. Nandisha tells them they should kill the snakes.

Nandisha enters Digvijay’s room while he’s sleeping and tries to kill him. Digvijay fights back and Nandisha blames him for killing Trivikram and slits his throat. Digvijay wakes up and realises this was a nightmare. The next morning, Trishul wakes up Shivani and takes an eyelash fallen on the end cheek, and tells Shivani to make a wish. Shivani wishes for Trishul to become hers’ wholly and blows the eyelash.

ALSO READ: Naagini 2, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Naagmani opens Trishul’s barricade