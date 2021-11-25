Naagini 2, 25th November 2021, Written Update: Digvijay starts the rituals of Sarpayaga

In today’s episode, Shivani asks Digvijay why he hates snakes. Digvijay tells it’s because the snakes have always disturbed him and killed Trivikram. Digvijay tells until and unless he won’t take revenge for Trivikram’s death, he won’t be at peace. Trishul comes and asks why Digvijay is yelling. Digvijay tells Shivani is stopping from doing the sarpayaga. Trishul tells Digvijay’s decision must’ve been correct, and nothing bad will happen. Nandisha comes and Shivani tells him Digvijay is adamant about conducting the Sarpayaga ritual. Nandisha agrees and tells it's time to end the snake drama.

In the room, Shivanj tells Trishul that this ritual might hurt the family members and asks Trishul to stop the ritual. Trishul tells her to not be angry with him and ends the conversation. Shivina thinks about what to do as the adishesha himself isn’t agreeing with her. Nandisha tells Digvijay that he shouldn’t have yelled at Shivani. Digvijay tells he was worried about the ritual and informs Nandisha that baba told the ichhadaari serpents might attack them anytime. Nandisha thinks Digvijay can stop acting as he knows Digvijay killed Trivikram.

The next morning, Nandisha and Digvijay leave to meet the baba. Shivani gets scared and wonders what to do. Digvijay tells baba he has followed all the steps to begin the ritual. Baba tells adishesha and his naagini’s death is fixed. Shivani sits next to Trishul and tells him she won’t leave until the yagya is done as she cannot lose him again. Baba tells Vasuki only cannot escape the sarpayaga, so even the adishesha will come. Baba tells with his mantra he will weaken the naagini’s strength. Baba laughs and tells the naagini’s strength has weakened. Digvijay and Baba start the ritual.