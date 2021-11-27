Naagini 2, 26th November 2021, Written Update: Trishul transforms into a serpent

In today’s episode, Shivani tries to think of ways to save Trishul. He asks Shivani why she’s talking to herself. Shivani tells him to stop the sarpayaga and Trishul tells him nothing bad will happen because of the ritual. Digvijay wonders where Adishesha is and waits for the moment to kill him.

Shivani tells Trishul she has to tell the truth and tells him they’re serpents and he can’t remember because of Mayangini’s curse. Shivani alerts Trishul about his skin changing and Trishul tells him nothing is happening to him and tells her to stop talking nonsense. Trishul shapeshifts and goes off. Shivani runs behind him. Ajit thinks about Reena’s confession and his dad asks what is he thinking about. Ajit tells Reena has started caring a lot and is in love with him. His dad tells him to tell Reena he loves him too. Ajit tells if he says that he should marry Reena then.

Ajit tells that’s deceiving Reena. His sister tells that’s the only way to get Shivani and Trishul. His dad warns him to accept her truth. Trishul reaches Digvijay and Digvijay tells him he can’t wait to kill him. Baba tells Digvijay he can kill only adishesha only when he shifts into his human form. Nandisha tells Baba to hurry up the ritual. Baba finishes the mantra and Trishul slowly shapeshifts into a human. Digvijay sees his legs and tells he cannot wait to see his face.

