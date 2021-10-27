Naagini 2, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Shivani spots her clone

In today’s episode of Naagini 2, Digvijay tells that he cannot believe Shivani is his enemy and is a naagini. Shivani goes on top to meet Digvijay and tells him some naagini has taken her identity and has come here. Digvijay asks her if she’s lying. Shivani denies and tells her that even she saw someone wearing the same clothes as hers and stopped her and asked her to turn around. Shivani tells him that she was shocked when she turned around because she looked exactly like her. Shivani asked her to tell the truth and she transformed into a naagini and left.

Digvijay wonders if she’s lying. Samrat calls Digvijay and tells him to give him money but Digvijay tells him he’s busy now and cuts the call. Digvijay wonders if she’s telling the truth and still decides to handle this matter with care. Shivani asks Digvijay if she’s doubting her and tells Digvijay that she’s scared and wants to know who her clone is. She tells Digvijay to take her to the baba he knows and he tells her to stay in the house for few days. Trishul spots Shivani near the jungle and calls her but she doesn’t respond.

Trishul stops her and asks her if she’s angry with him and she tells him that she doesn’t have time to talk to him and transforms into a naagini and leaves. Trishul is shocked to see Shivani in a naagini form and exclaims that he married a snake and lived with her for so many days. He exclaims that Shivani betrayed him and goes to his house. Shavani wonders who the clone is, and is scared her truth will come out and her purpose won’t be fulfilled. Trishul comes home and tells Shivani that he learnt her truth and drags her down. He tells everyone that she’s an icchadhari naagini.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

