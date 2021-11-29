Naagini 2, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Shivani goes to Subramanya

In today’s episode, Ajit follows Shivani and sees her praying to Vasuki. Shivani tells Vasuki she is helpless as her powers aren’t working and asks Vasuki for help. Ajit feels bad and decides to help Shivani. He transforms into a sage and comes to Shivani and asks her what’s wrong. Shivani tells her husband is in a life and death situation. He tells her to go to Kukke Subramanya as Subramanya Swami will help her solve her crisis. Shivani thanks and leaves and wonders how the sage knew about her.

Shivani travels to Kukke and hopes her adishesha will be fine. Nandisha waits for Digvijay to kill the adishesha. Ajit follows Shivani. Shivani’s car breaks down and she decides to run as time is running out. Reena searches for Trishul and Shivani. Reena asks Ajji and even she tells she doesn’t know where Shivani and Trishul are. Ajji tells she is going to do a pooja as sarpayaga isn’t a small thing. Mama tells even he doesn’t know why Digvijay isn’t stopping the sarpayaga. Ajji tells only Lord Shiva can help them now.

Nandisha tells after Trivikram was killed by serpents, he isn’t scared of them anymore. Digvijay asks baba how much time more to see adishesha’s face. Baba tells only half of the yaga is done, and tells Digvijay to wait patiently. Shivani reaches a river and wonders how to cross it. Ajit changes his form into an old woman and helps her cross the river. Ajji and the rest of the family sit and pray and the lamp goes off.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

