Naagini 2, 2nd November 2021, Written Update: Shivani confronts Digvijay

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:19 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
Serial updates,Naagini 2
Naagini 2, 2nd November 2021, Written Update: Shivani confronts Digvijay (Image: ZEE5)
In today’s episode, Shivani determines to find out the truth about Digvijay and naagamani. Ajji fears where Shivina and Reena are and suggests giving a police complaint. Digvijay tells there’s no need of involving the police. Trishul comes home and tells him he couldn’t find Shivani and Reena. Ajji wonders if Shivani really kidnapped Reena. Meanwhile, Reena comes home and hugs Digvijay. She tells her she was in a jungle and she’s fine. Trishul asks Reena if Shivani was there with her and she says yes. Reena’s aunt says Shivani must’ve kidnapped her. Reena tells that she’s safe and sound because of Shivani as she fought with the goons and saved her life and tells everyone that Shivani’s clone kidnapped her. 

Shivani comes home and talks to Digvijay alone and asks him how he knows about naagamani. Digvijay is shocked. Reena calls Ajit and tells her she’s safe. Digvijay asks what is naagamani and Shivani asks him to tell the truth as Samrat told her the truth. She tells Samrat fell off a cliff and naagamani was his last words. Digvijay tells Samrat wanted naagamani for money and he has nothing to do with naagamani. Shivani apologises for asking those questions and Digvijay asks her how does she know about naagamani. Shivani tells she read it in a book but she didn’t know it was real. Digvijay tells some people to believe it’s real and some don’t. Trishul apologises to Shivani for hurting her. Shivani tells him he’s very important to her and he hugs her. 

The next morning, Trishul and Shivani playfully argue and she holds him and she tells she knows he loves her and he denies loving her. He tells her to leave her but she says no and starts tickling him. He runs away and Trivikram tells that if she raises her voice then he’ll reveal her truth.

Credits: ZEE5 YouTube


