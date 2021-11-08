Naagini 2, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Shivani tries to find Trishul

In today’s episode, Digvijay tells baba that Trivikram his irritating him. Baba tells him to kill Trivikram or else he’ll face trouble regarding naagmani. Shivani cribs that she can’t save Trishul as she doesn’t even know where Trivikram took him. Trivikram comes to Shivani and tells her to marry him. Shivani asks him where is Trishul and he tells her that if she wants Trishul to be safe, then she should marry him.

Digvijay recalls what baba said regarding Trivikram going behind naagmani. Nandish comes to him and asks him what’s wrong. Digvijay tells there’s nothing like that and assures he’s not mad. Ajit stops Reena midway and confronts her about the prank and she teases him. Trivikram’s ajji baby scolds Trivikram for kicking Trishul in kaala darba as he is adishesha and tells he might kill him and that she can’t save him. Nandish’s wife overhears the baby talking and falls unconscious. Ajji tells Trivikram that he’ll need naagmani to kill Trishul. Shivani goes to naagalok and prays to Shiva to help her. She calls Vasuki for help.

Digvijay comes and asks Baba why did he call him. Baba tells him that his enemy is lurking around him close by and gives him a thread that will change its colour when his enemy or anyone who has bad intentions come near him. Digvijay thanks him and leaves. Nandish asks his wife why she’s tensed, and she tells him that the baby was talking and it’s voice was the same as his mother. Nandish asks her to not joke and she tells him to connect the dots of how the baby is different with Trivikram.

