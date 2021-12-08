Naagini 2, 8th December 2021, Written Update: Shivani and Trishul visit Nagabana

In today’s episode, Shivani comes and sits next to Trishul and asks Trishul to come with her tomorrow. Trishul agrees and Shivani says the place they’re going to might yield some answers. Trishul asks how does she know and she says someone had told her. She holds his hand and Trishul fights his urge to hug Shivani. The next morning, Shivani and Trishul reach the area. Chandrahasa follows them. They walk into the jungle and Trishul asks where are they going. Shivani replies to Nagabana and tells that this is where he will find his answers and asks Trishul to not be scared of snakes.

Nandisha tells Digvijay that he’s been acting furious at everyone nowadays and he isn’t talking to him properly. Digvijay agrees and tells even he’s noticing that about himself. He tells him he’s living his life unsure about his enemies. Digvijay tells them they need to find their enemies first and kill them. Shivani and Trishul enter Nagabana and Shivani thinks she got him here to make him feel his past. Elsewhere, the Agori baba praises Lord Shiva as the truth is going to uncover soon. Trishul tells these surroundings don’t seem new. Shivani tells this isn’t a simple temple. They pray and Trishul gets visions of his past life. Trishul tells Shivina he’s getting visions and Shivani tells him to think with a calm mind.

Chandrahasa informs the eagle clan that they’re in Nagabana. Wadeya tells that’s the place where Naagmani was stolen. He sends Chandrahasa and Ajit to stop them from entering Nagabana. They try to enter but are stopped by a barrier. Shivani sings a song to make him remember and Trishul gets visions. Digvijay goes to baba asks him to give a solution to end his enemies without getting into danger. Baba gives a yantra to protect them and show them a way only if they worship it twice a day.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

