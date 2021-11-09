Naagini 2, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Digvijay accuses Trivikram

In today’s episode, Shivani comes home and everyone asks her where’s Trishul and asks them to call him and call. She wonders how to tell them about Trishul. Digvijay takes her aside and asks her why she’s tensed and Shivani tells she’s fine and Trishul will be back soon as he has gone out. Trivikram wonders what naagamani is as stated by his Ajji and wonders how to stop Trishul from escaping. A local person comes and tells Digvijay that Trishul and Trivikram were fighting and Shivani overhears them and wonders how will she stop Trivikram from hurting Trishul if Trivikram is asked about Trishul. Nandish calls Trivikram to Digvijay’s house.

Trivikram arrives and Digvijay asks where’s Trishul. Trivikram tells him that he doesn’t know where Trishul is. Digvijay calls Shivani and asks her if they both fought. She tells Trishul has gone out. Digvijay tells he doesn’t believe Trivikram and holds his collar for insulting him. Madhumati tells her aunty to give the baby a bath. Ajji comes and asks why Digvijay is yelling. Digvijay tells he fought with Trishul and he’s taken Trishul.

Trivikram tells that Shivani was his girlfriend before she married Trishul and asks Digvijay’s what’s his problem. Digvijay yells at him and Trivikram holds his collar. Nandish goes to stop the two, and Trivikram pushes him. Reena asks Trivikram to let go of her dad. Shivani also pleads Digvijay to stop the drama. He denies and chokes Trivikram. Trivikram says no one cares about him.

