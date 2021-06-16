Namak Issk Ka SPOILER: Kahani takes back case against Ravikant; Leaves everyone shocked

Namak Issk Ka has been gearing for some major drama that will keep viewers hooked up to the television.

Namak Issk Ka starring Shruti Sharma, Aditya Ojha in the lead roles is one of the favourite shows of Colors. The audience loves the different storyline. There have been a lot of twists and turns in the show till now. And more are coming for the viewers. Already there is high voltage drama is going on between Yug and Kahani. He tried a lot so that she takes her case against Ravikant back but it all failed. And she left the house also.

Yug has decided to get married to Gunjan. Kahani is also tensed with his decision. In tonight’s episode, Gunjan is happy that Yug is finally hers but Roopa makes her understand that at the end of the day, he loves Kahani, leaving Gunjan upset. Later Iravati's advocate tells her that Ravikant wants to accept his mistake so there is no point in fighting the case and asks him to meet her personally at the tea stall. On the other hand, as Kahani is getting discharged from the hospital, she meets her lawyer and tells him that his press conference has ruined her life. Later, she visits the prison and takes her case back against Ravikant, and he is released.

Kahan’s this step left everyone in shock. Everyone wants to know why she took the case back against Ravikant? It will be interesting to see what happens next. The show is produced by Gul Khan and Deepti Kalwani under 4 Lions Films.

Also Read: Namak Issk Ka Spoiler Alert: Miffed with Kahani, Yug decided to tie the knot with Gunjan

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×