Nima Denzongpa, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Mania goes to give audition

In today's episode, Tulika comes from the kitchen and serves food to Sunita and Varun. Varun says that he doesn’t feel like eating as it's the same boring food. Tulika snatches the plate from him and says Suresh is the owner, so he should ask him, not her. Suresh comes there and gives Chinese food and cold drinks to Varun. Sunita questions Suresh if his hand is fine.

Suresh replies saying yes. Varun starts serving noodles to Suresh. Tulika and Sunita refuse to eat it, and Suresh praises the food to show off. Seeing this, Tulika feels irritated and leaves from there. Meanwhile, Mania mispronounces the Hindi words while Nima was teaching and correcting her. Mania tells Nima about an offer and she asks him to cross-check the offer by calling the company.

On the other hand, Suman questions Maaji about the temple, and Maaji tells her that they will go there to prepare for marriage. Maaji tells Suman that they will not take Babita with them. Tulika searches in the kitchen for the leftover food. Tulika finds Sunita eating it in the corner and gets shocked. Tulika starts screaming and Suresh shouts at the thief. Suresh laughs at Sunita saying why she is eating like a thief. Sunita makes excuses and Suresh teases her. Shiv was drinking tea and his wife brings Siya’s topic and he gets worried.

Shiv's wife asks about Siya again and Shiv asks her what she is trying to tell. She makes a crying face, and Shiv says sorry. Tulika sets up a fake audition set and thinks that Nima will not understand anything. Nima reaches the audition center with Manya.

Suman suddenly calls Nima and asks her to come for some important work with Babita. Nima becomes confused and asks Mania what to do. Mania tells her that she should go there while she will give an audition. Mania calls Naina to ask her if this audition is real or fake. Naina replies Manya is really lucky that she got this opportunity.

