Nima Denzongpa, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Nima gives fake money to Blackmailer

In today's episode, Sia urges Suresh to meet her somewhere so she can tell him Nima's plan. Sia meets Suresh and tells him about Nima’s plan. Suresh says I have already arranged the money just in case. He informs her that he will stay nearby so call me if anything goes wrong. Suresh comes to his house, Tulika says she will save this money. Suresh denies to keep the money.

Tulika had hidden a mic in Suresh’s purse. She tries to hear Sia and Suresh’s talk. She is stunned to hear about Mania’s plan. Tulika says they are playing a game with us, she calls her father and says we are in trouble. Meanwhile, Maaji tells Dinesh that Babita might tell everything to Paras. She tells him to send his man so they can steal Paras' phone.

After a while, taking money Nima, Mania and Sia came to the place the blackmailer asked them to come. Nima asks Mania to go and says she will be with her. Mania says she will be careful. The blackmailer calls them and says they have changed the location and says Nima will bring the money. She ends the call and says she will follow their plan only. Nima changes her clothes and wears a shirt and a jacket which has a mic and a video camera. Sia goes in a corner and calls Suresh and tells him about the new location. Nima comes to the blackmailer’s side and looks around. He asks her to bring the money back. Nima takes the empty bag and starts going to them. Nima tells the blackmailer to delete the video and take the money.

Nima hands him the bag and starts to leave from there. But the man stops her and says to stay until he checks the bag. When he opens the bag, he finds fake money inside it and starts shouting. Tulika calls him and asks what happened, suddenly, a beating sound comes from the blackmailer's side.