Nima Denzongpa, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Tulika's house papers get burned

In today's episode, Suman informs Mitali’s family that Nima is a family member and close to them. Hearing her, Maaji says she is a servant so she must stay within her limits. Mania hears it and feels bad for Nima. Meanwhile, Tulika meets her goons and asks them to wait for Suresh. Suresh comes out of the house and they start acting. Tulika screams and acts like goons are attacking her. She cuts her arm a little to show Suresh that she is fighting them. Suresh runs there and beats the goons. Tulika gets worried as he keeps beating them. Tulika tries to distract Suresh so the goons can run away. Suresh helps her when she acts like she is about to fall on the ground.

Suresh picks Tulika and brings her inside the house. Suresh cries and says that the goons took all the money. And the Bhau said to him that he is giving him 7 days and after this, he will take his house. Sunita gets shocked hearing this and Tulika taunts him. She tells him that she already told him to not listen to him. Tulika says he is a dangerous man, can hurt us. Suresh says, "I wanted to give away his money but he fooled me, he made me sign the property papers but he can hurt us." Suresh tells them that he will hire a lawyer and get this house back. Tulika tells Suresh to calm down and think of some other way.

On the other hand, Nima gets a call from Nari. Nari urges Nima to come to a college function where Nari is going to get an award. Nima says to her that she will talk to Suman about the leaves and will surely come to her college program. Meanwhile, Tulika's father gives her house papers and Tulika gets happy. Tulika puts the papers in the mandir and prays to the god. While from the fire of Diya her papers get burned.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

