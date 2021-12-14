Nima Denzongpa, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Tulika gives Suresh sleeping pills

In today's episode, Suresh questions Varun that why he doesn’t go to college. He thinks that he should go to his college. Varun gets nervous and lies that he goes to college every day. Suresh asks him not to lie, Tulika sees that Suresh is going to Nima’s house. Sunita gets shocked seeing this and asks Tulika to do something. But Tulika refuses as she cannot stop Suresh from going to Nima again. Doctor comes to Nima's house and does her check up.

Suresh asks him if she is fine. Doctor informs him that Nima’s BP is low. Nari gets sad hearing this and refuses to go to college. Manya and Siya explain to her that it is very important for her to go to college. Nari tells them that only parents can give the award. Suresh, on seeing this, tells Nari that he will come with her. Tulika asks Suresh where he is going. He informs her that he is going to college to give the award to Nari.

Varun is shocked to hear this. He thinks that if Suresh comes to know that he has been dropped from the college, then there will be a lot of trouble. On the other hand, Paras calls Suman and says that yesterday he spoke to Babita and he felt that she was sad. He asks if there are any problems. Before Suman can say anything, a man comes there and asks her where to put the mandap. Paras is shocked to hear this and asks her why they are decorating the mandap in the house.

Dadi comes there and handles the matter. After Paras leaves, Dadi scolds Suman. Tulika decides to mix sleeping pills in Suresh's water. Suresh reaches the bus stand but faints due to the pills. Tulika thinks about what she should do with Suresh. Nari is happy and tells everyone that today her father will come to college.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

