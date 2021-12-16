Nima Denzongpa, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Nari shouts on Suresh for coming late



In today's episode, Nari tells her family that only her parents can give the award. Suresh, seeing this, tells Nari that he will come with her. Tulika decides to mix sleeping pills in Suresh's water. Suresh reaches the bus stand but faints due to the pills. Tulika thinks about what she should do with Suresh. Nari gets happy and tells everyone that today her father will come to college. Tulika decides to mix sleeping pills in Suresh's water. Suresh reaches the bus stand but faints due to the pills. Tulika thinks about what she should do with Suresh. Nari gets happy and tells everyone that today her father will come to college.

Suresh wakes up at the bus stop and thinks about what happened to him. He gets worried and checks the time. He rushes to the college, Nari was waiting for Suresh. The principal calls Nari's name and she gets tense. Varun starts teasing her saying that she has no one in her family. Nari starts crying and gets on the stage. Nima also reaches there with Mania and Sia. Suresh and Nima both crossed paths but were not able to see each other. Nari takes the award and stands at the podium. She thanks her mother Nima who is her true motivation. Nima comes there and gets emotional hearing this. When they were coming outside the auditorium. Suresh stops them and says sorry.

Nari gets angry at Suresh and tells him to stay away from her family. When Suresh reaches home he tells Maaji that he is a bad father. Varun gets home and drinks the water in which Tulika has mixed sleeping pills. Seeing him Suresh gets worried and sees the bottle. He then recalls everything and looks at Tulika.

Also Read: Nima Denzongpa, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Tulika gives Suresh sleeping pills