Nima Denzongpa, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Tulika spikes Suresh's drink, he forces her to drink it

In today's episode, we saw Sia get Shiv’s message to meet him. She goes there but it’s Kanchan who calls her there. She says, "I knew you would come if Shiv messaged you." Sia gets shocked and asks her what she is saying. Kanchan again questions whether she likes Shiv or not. Sia gets worried and says, "I don’t need to answer you." Kanchan says she is coming between her and her husband. Kanchan gets emotional and says that he takes care of her but doesn’t give her attention. Sia clarifies saying there must have been a misunderstanding and says that there is nothing between them. Kanchan says she should get married and get out of Shiv’s life. Sia tells her that it's none of her business. Kanchan asks her to go away from her life.

When Varun falls asleep, Suresh panics. He tries to wake up Varun, but he remains asleep. Tulika picks a bottle from the table and goes near Varun. She changes the bottle with another one. But Suresh sees her changing it. After learning that it was Tulika who mixed pills in his water, he gets angry and takes the bottle from Varun's hand. Suresh then says to Tulika that it has been so many years since her wedding. And he has not talked to her nicely. So now, he is going to make Tulika drink this water. He then tells Tulika to drink the water. Tulika gets scared.

Suresh again forces her to drink the water. Maaji asks him why he is forcing her. Suresh takes the bottle and grabs Tulika's face and forces the bottle in her mouth. He makes her drink that water. Tulika feels dizzy and falls to the floor.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

