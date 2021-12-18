Nima Denzongpa, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Tulika shows property papers to Suresh

In today's episode, Tulika tries to take the water bottle from Varun. Suresh asks him to wake up. Tulika takes the bottle away but Suresh notices it. He recalls how he drank from the same bottle. Tulika tries to leave but Suresh stops her. Meanwhile, Paras arrives at his house. In the house, Maaji blesses Mitali and says we will have a grand wedding. Babita sees Paras calling her but Maaji ends the call. Suman does Mitali’s aarti, Paras calls her but Maaji takes the call and says we are out of the house. Paras enters the house and sees the house all decorated. He sees the wedding card and says it’s my wedding card and the date is tomorrow. While Suresh forcefully makes her drink the water. Seeing Suresh and Tulika, Sunita gets shocked.

On the other hand, Paras hides from the family but his phone rings. Dinesh is passing by and looks around. He doesn’t see Paras and leaves. Paras leaves the house, he calls Mania and says I want to meet you. Mania says my Ayi is not well. Paras gets worried and looks at his wedding card. Dinesh says Paras left Pune, if he left yesterday then why he is not here. Maaji gets shocked and thinks what if Paras sees these all things. Paras meets Mania, he tells her about his wedding tomorrow. Mania gets shocked, Paras says I was trying to handle everything, my family cares about money and status. I never knew about love but I met you and understood what love is. I never wanted to hide anything from you. Mania cries and says I fell for you but I was a fool. Paras then gets down on one knee and proposes to Mania.

Suresh wakes up Tulika by sprinkling water on her face. Tulika tries to go to sleep but Suresh says I fainted because of you, my daughter got hurt because of you. Just tell me the truth or leave this house. Tulika shouts that I won’t give you any explanation as this is my house. You can’t throw me out of there. If you can’t bear me then get lost from here. Suresh gets shocked knowing that now Tulika owns the house.

