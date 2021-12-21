Nima Denzongpa, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Dadi forces Paras for wedding

In today's episode, Sunita urges Suresh to go to Nima's house. Suresh stops her and asks her to leave from there. But Sunita refuses and says that she will not go anywhere and will stay with him. Suresh says fine and goes to fetch food for her. Here Dinesh asks Dadi whether Paras will come home. Dadi is confident that Paras will come home. Just then the servant comes there and tells them that Paras has come home. Meanwhile, Tulika asks Varun why he is sad. She asks him to get pav from the market as she is making his favourite pav bhaji for him. Varun gets angry and says how can she think of food when Suresh and Sunita have left them.

Varun asks her how she will buy ration in the coming times when she does not have money. But Tulika instead of hearing this scolds Varun. Babita's fiance tries to talk to Paras but he doesn’t reply. He asks him if everything is fine. Dadi goes to Paras and asks him to get ready for the function. Paras refuses while Dadi tells him not to create a spectacle. Paras says that she cannot force him. Dadi tries to convince him that Babita’s in-laws are also here, so he has to do as she said. Then Tulika gets to know about the fire in the shop and recalls Suresh's curse. On the other hand, Sia calms down Mania, because she was crying for Paras.

After this, Paras calls Manya and tells her about his decision. Manya asks him to reconsider his decision once again. But Paras says that he only loves her and for her, he can even go against his family. Just then Dadi and Dinesh come there and ask him who he is talking to. Dadi again forces him to come downstairs with him.

