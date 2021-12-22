Nima Denzongpa, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Nima brings Suresh and Sunita into her house

In today's episode, we saw Nima saw that Sunita is sleeping outside her house. She wakes her up and asks what she is doing here. Suresh also comes there and before Sunita can tell her anything he stops her. Nima asks what is happening. Suresh refuses to tell her anything. Nima leaves from there. Just then Tulika saw Suresh and Sunita outside her house. She informs Varun about them and both go to Suresh and Sunita.

Tulika announces that she will allow them to enter the house if Suresh apologises to her. Suresh refuses to apologise. Tulika gets angry and goes inside the house. While Varun gets sad seeing them. Meanwhile, Dadi tells Suman that she did well by talking to Paras about Babita. While Suman is feeling guilty. At the same time, Nima sees that her keys are missing and decides to go back to Paras's house.

On the other hand, Suresh offers milk to Sunita. He remembers how he too had thrown Nima out of the house due to which she had to face a lot of troubles. But Sunita feels that she is unable to go home because Suresh is not ready to apologise to Tulika. Suresh says that what Tulika did to him was wrong so he will not apologise to her. Sunita asks him if he wants her to beg from people and she starts asking people for food. Nima notices her and gets shocked. Babita feels that Paras is upset because of her. Paras explains to her that he is in pain because of their family members.

Nima asks Sunita again and then she explains that it's because Tulika has thrown them out of the house. Nima explains that she is taking him and Sunita to her house. Sunita and Suresh refuse to stay in her house. Nima feels that they are in trouble because of her thus she wants him to stay in her house.

