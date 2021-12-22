Nima Denzongpa, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Sia consoles Mania for Paras

In today's episode, Suresh and Sunita were sitting by the side of the road. Suresh brings biscuits and says he didn’t have more money. Suresh recalls how Nima was thrown out of the house. Suresh says we did wrong with her, she was with little kids. Sunita questions him, 'Did you forget what Nima did with Varun?' That's why they threw her out of the house. Suresh says he's sure Tulika was behind that also and that Nima didn't do anything wrong. While they are sitting, a goon tries to attack them, but Suresh makes him go away. Sunita cries and says I want to go back home. Suresh says I am not going to say sorry to Tulika. Sunita says I will break your arrogance. She starts begging on the streets. Suresh tries to stop her but Nima comes there and gets shocked.

After that, Suresh tells Nima how Tulika took the house in her name and threw them out of it. Sunita says he needed Rs 5 lakh and so he put his house in debt for that. Then Tulika got the house and hence, they were on the road. Nima is stunned and recalls why Suresh needed money. Sunita says I will go back to my home, and Suresh apologies to her. Sunita says I can’t die on the road, I want to go back home. Nima says you both can’t stay on the road. Meanwhile, Sia calms down Mania due to Paras.

Nima brings Sunita and Suresh to her home. She tells them to stay at her house. Nima takes Suresh aside and says you should have informed me how you got the money. Then Nima informs Nari, Sia and Mania about Suresh and Sunita staying at their home.

