Nima Denzongpa, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Kanchan and Shiv surprise Mania

In today's episode, Ginesh tells Maaji has talked to Mitali’s family about the Rishta. Suman replies to him that they should talk to Paras about this first. Maaji stops Suman and tells her that they will not ask Paras about this. Meanwhile, Nima was getting ready to leave for work and says 'I don’t know how Mania sits at home doing nothing'. Mania starts laughing and replies to her that she enjoys being lazy. Sia tells Nima that she will make noodles today.

Shiv and Kanchan arrive outside Nima’s house and tell Nima that they are just coming inside. Shiv stops Kanchan and tells her that he is feeling weird and might be forcing himself on them. Kanchan says they are helping them. Kanchan rings the house bell, Mania opens the door and gets shocked, and asks them to come inside.

Shiv and Kanchan told them that they had brought them food. Mania was in the kitchen when Nima tells Shiv that I will get cold drinks. Shiv tells her that there is no need for it, Kanchan just wanted to bring food. I am really sorry for not informing you before coming. Kanchan says you people are like my family. She sets the table and asks them to have food. Everyone sits at the table and Kanchan sees that noodles are already made. She says you people might have got the gas back. Nima gets worried that she might catch her lie. Kanchan urges everyone to forget about all worries and enjoy noodles.

Sia sees the empty chair beside Shiv and sits on it. Kanchan serves food on Shiv’s plate and tells everyone that she knows how to take care of him as a good wife. After this, Shiv coughs so Sia and Kanchan both offer him water. Seeing this, Sia gets tense and leaves from there.

Shiv looks at Kanchan that they should leave now for their home. Kanchan stops him saying that they should stay until Sia gets back. Kanchan urges Nima to make tea for everyone. She asks Nima when Sia is getting married. Nima gets worried and replies that she will get to know about this.

