Nima Denzongpa, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Nima slaps Amol

In today's episode, Asha and Amol plan to go to Nima’s house. When they reach there, Nima asks them to leave because she was angry at them. Asha tells Nima that she is asking them to leave because she is scared of bad things she did in the past with her husband. Nima gets angry and raises her hand to stop Asha. Nima blames her husband and says that she should thank her because she has not told anyone. Nima tells Asha to stay away from her daughter or it will not be good for her. Asha gets triggered and shouts at Nima that today she will tell everyone. Asha then goes to the road and calls everyone out. Sumit and Tulika get worried and go outside the house.

The whole colony gathers there. Asha questions them where is Suresh? Tulika questions her why she wants Suresh. Asha tells Tulika that her husband has bigger secrets hidden. Tulika gets angry and tells her that she will beat her if she says anything rubbish. Asha starts laughing and says I feel so sorry for you. Suresh comes there running and sees Asha. Suresh warns Asha that she does not have to create any scene. Asha makes fun of Suresh and tells everyone to see that Suresh is scared of her because she can reveal his secrets. Asha blames Nima and Suresh that they work in the same place and do wrong things.

Asha tells Tulika that Suresh may have given divorce to Nima but he is still with her. Hearing this Tulika gets shocked, Sunita stops Asha and tells her to go away. Nima comes forward to stop Asha but Asha pushes her away. Amol catches Nima from falling on the floor. Nima feels Amol has touched her in a wrong way and slaps him.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

