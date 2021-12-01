Nima Denzongpa, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Sunita asks Suresh to sign papers

In today's episode, we saw Nima was angry at Asha's yesterday's drama. She gives a warning to Suresh and tells him to not talk or contact her. Suresh says, "If you want this then okay I will not come in your way again." The next morning, Tulika starts making breakfast, when she sees Suresh, she tells him to go and sit. Sunita comes there and gives a paper to him. She asks him to sign the house in her name. Suresh gets shocked and asks her why she was acting weird.

Suresh takes the pen and then says he sprained his hand while hitting Amol yesterday, so he can’t sign. Tulika comes there and asks Suresh, so you can’t eat and can’t drive too. Suresh says can eat from the left hand and drive with one hand because it is an automatic car. Sunita tells Suresh to use his thumbprint.

Hearing this Suresh starts laughing and says to Sunita that he will do it but it will be no use to her. Suresh says those who are uneducated and have thumb impressions in their other documents only their thumb impression is taken as a sign. Sunita gets shocked and Suresh leaves from there surprised. When he leaves the house, Sunita and Tulika think Suresh knows too much about this.

Meanwhile, Mania video calls Paras and asks him when he will return. He questions her why? Then she replies that she wants to go on a date with him. Paras tells her he will be back soon. After this, Nima and Suman explain to Maaji how Nima has realised her mistake; she even says sorry to her. Maaji forgives her, Suresh comes there and asks Nima for the keys without looking at her.

On the other hand, Shiv was in the bank and tries to apologise to Sia for coming to her home. He tells her that it's his mistake, Sia says that’s not the reason why she is angry. She remembers the text and goes. Shiv wonders then what’s the reason and leaves from there.

