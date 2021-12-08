Nima Denzongpa, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Suresh gives his house as a guaranty to bhau

In today's episode, Suresh, Sunita and Tulika get Manya’s video. They get shocked and Sunita wonders whose video it is and why no one’s face is clearly visible in it. Suresh calls Siya and tells her that he got Manya’s video but her face is blurred in it. Siya, hearing this gets tense. She thinks that those goons will send this video to everyone soon. Suresh tells her not to be worried as he will find a solution soon.

Tulika overhears Suresh talking to Siya. Siya comes to Nima and tells her that she has got another message. She shows Nima a new video of the blackmailer in which he tells that till now only her neighbours have seen the video but soon the whole world will see it. After this video Siya gets a call from the blackmailer. They demand money from Nima and Manya. Siya starts panicking and tells Nima to get some money. Nima asks her to keep calm. Tulika asks Suresh if this video is of Manya.

Suresh refuses to tell her anything. Tulika says that she knows that this video is of Manya and that is why he is so upset. Meanwhile Kanchan asks Shiv why he wants to give a lakh rupees to Siya. Shiv says that she is in need so he was thinking of helping her. She says that when she asked for money, he refused but he agreed to give the money to Siya. Kanchan gets angry at Shiv and leaves from there.

Tulika tells Suresh that she can help him. She tells him that she knows Bhau who can help them. Later, they both go to Bhau and ask him for his help. They beg for the money from Bhau, who tells them that they have to put something as guaranty. Suresh tells he will give his house, Tulika gets worried and says no. The Bhau tells Tulika to shut her mouth and makes Suresh sign on the papers.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Nima Denzongpa, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Kanchan gets angry seeing Siya and Shiva