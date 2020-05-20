Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur's latest photo is all about grit and grace and fans are gushing over it

Ashnoor Kaur has shared another new click on her social media and it definitely has her fans rooting for her. Check out the post right here.

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur is definitely one of the most followed social media stars of her generation and she continues to have our attention with her ever so engaging posts. The actress is always sharing updates with fans on social media, apart from her stunning photos of course. Ashnoor seems to have quite the bunch of photos that she has been sharing on social media and more often than not, the captions seem to have our attention. While we cannot get enough of how she has become a style icon with the constant experimentation and fabulous looks, she has always kept it simple yet elegant.

One look through her social media and it is easy to gather how she has a varied range of photos and posts to treat her fans with. Special occasions always have relevant photos while every day is for a new click and she does enjoy a humongous fan following to keep up as well. Within hours of her posts, fans go gaga over the pictures and shower her with lots of love and adulation.

Her latest photo on social media is all about grit and grace as she poses in a stunning white netted cardigan layered with a pretty pink waist coast and blue denim to go with it. Her hair is tied into a bun while she has donned a pair of white studs. Her makeup complements the look with blush cheeks, a tint of gloss, and black kohl. While this picture is everything grace personified, she also seems to have gotten this pose right and we love every bit of it.

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's photo here:

On the work front, the actress was seen in Patiala Babes, and now, the show has been taken off-air due to the ongoing lockdown. The actress spoke to us about the show being taken off-air and revealed how she knows it was only the right decision and that there is little that can be done. However, she sure seemed to be positive about it as she revealed how she enjoyed her time and while she was excited to return to the show, this is what it is.

During the lockdown, she also celebrated her 16th birthday and just like every teenager, she was also super pumped up about it, however, it turns out to be a new experience, even though it wasn't the most traditional way to celebrate it.

About her upcoming projects, Ashnoor told us how she is not looking to take up anything long term and will rather focus on her studies as she will be giving her 12th boards this year. However, she did express her desire to explore more of Bollywood and how she is looking forward to short term projects as well. The actress has also been keeping up with her fitness during this time given this is when one can make the most of it. She has been keeping up with a lot of new activities, trying to help her mother with daily chores, definitely tops the list.

