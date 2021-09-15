Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh's chemistry will make you fall in love

Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 is one of the most talked-about shows currently. The second season is all set to start from September 15, i.e today. To note, the show's first season was equally popular among the fans. It was aired from 2009 to 2014. Well, Ankita became a household name after this show. She was seen essaying the role of Archana and Shaheer is seen playing the role of Manav. Well, this is the first time that both actors are sharing screen space.

The story is very simple as how the two soulmates, who are separated because of their families, came together. Shaheer and Ankita are seen facing all hardships just to be together. They got married but then even got divorced because of a misunderstanding. But then still they are in love with each other and hope that someday they will be together. Both actors' onscreen chemistry will surely leave a mark on the audience’s mind. Archana and Manav have made you fall in love with them the last time also and this time it is no different.

You will find yourself rooting for the two as they struggle to overcome challenges in their lives to be together. Right from their first meet at the garage to the wedding, the couple has created a connection. Manav always tried to make ways to be with Archana and help her in all manners. Archana’s sweet gesture of celebrating his birthday in the café just stole the limelight.

Archana, who is Aaj ki ladki, but still fights for her love and convinces her family that Manav is the right choice for her. Shaheer as Manav is seen in a simple avatar. He is sincere and made all of us fall in love with it. Shaheer has also said that Manav is the purest character he has ever played.

We have seen this episode on the show on OTT platform.

