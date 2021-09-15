Pavitra Rishta 2 highlights: Check out top 5 moments of Ankita Lokhande & Shaheer Sheikh’s show

The much-awaited show Pavitra Rishta 2 has finally started. The show was grabbing eyeballs ever since it was announced. Fans were eagerly waiting for it. It was a few months back Ekta Kapoor had announced the second season and Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh as the lead actors. The actress will be seen playing the same role as in season 1 and Shaheer will play iconic Manav’s role. The role in the first season was played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pavitra Rishta was first time aired from June 1, 2009 to October 25, 2014. The initial concept is an adaptation from the Tamil serial Thirumathi Selvam. The romantic drama first season shows how Archana and Manav struggle to be together. Manav’s mother lies about his profession to Archana’s families and gets them married. But later when they came to know about it they cancel the marriage. But Manav and Archana love each other. They had to face many problems and in the last come together.

As the second season is being aired, here are the top five highlights of the show. Take a look here:

1. Archana engagement called off:

The show starts with Archana’s family talking about her would-be husband. They are teasing her but then suddenly scene shifts to her police station where she was asked about any cybercrime case. Her would-be family also reached there and tried to sort out the matter. But Archana’s mother-in-law was not satisfied and hence called the marriage. She even called off the engagement.

2. Wedding:

A lot happened at their wedding. First, they got married and then when Manav’s lie came in front, marriage was called fraud. Archana’s family canceled the wedding and also said that they will get their daughter married again. Though Manav later apologised but the family was not ready. He even scolds his mother for lying about his job.

3. Varsha's truth:

Amid all this drama, Archana comes to know that her sister loves her married boss. She confronts her but she said not to interfere. Later, Varsha asks her boss and called him a cheater. Varsha blames Manav for this and said that you have cheated my sister also.

4. Divorce:

Archana’s family send a marriage annulment notice to Manav’s family. He signed the paper thinking that he is not a proper choice and will never be able to keep her happy. Here, on the other side, Archana wants to be with him.

5. Archana-Manav struggle continues

Once again Archana family has created the problem and registered FIR against Manav’s family. They were taken to the police station and beaten very badly. In this process, Manav has to face a huge personal loss.

We have seen this episode on the show on OTT platform.

