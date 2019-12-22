Pearl V Puri wishes Karishma Tanna with a heartfelt post: Don’t think anyone can understand me better

Pearl wrote, "It’s been more then 4 years but feels as if we know earth other since childhood. The way you understand me I don’t think anyone can understand me better. It’s in my nature to not pray to god and ask for something i always thank god for whatever he has given me but you are such a beautiful soul that whenever I pray I pray for your happiness and success."

Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri were seen together for the very first time in Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, and ever since, their bond has only grown stronger, so much, that at one point there were also reports about the two of them dating. They also reunited for Naagin 3, and well, looks like nothing has changed in all these years of them knowing each other as on her birthday, Pearl made sure to wish her with an adorable post.

He shared some adorable pictures of the two along with a heartfelt post with all things good. He wrote, "It’s been more then 4 years but feels as if we know earth other since childhood. The way you understand me I don’t think anyone can understand me better. It’s in my nature to not pray to god and ask for something i always thank god for whatever he has given me but you are such a beautiful soul that whenever I pray I pray for your happiness and success. And will always thank god for making me meet a pure and loving soul like you. Many many many many happy returns of the day to you may god bless you with all the happiness and everything you want this year .lots of love and blessings @karishmaktanna you were and will always be very close to my heart. Happy birthday."

Well, here's wishing her a very happy birthday and a great year that's about to come ahead!

