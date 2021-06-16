  1. Home
Pinjara Khubsurti Ka SPOILER: Omkar decides to marry Mayura again; Will Vishaka and Raghav be able to stop?

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is gearing for more new twists in the show. The makers are bringing up more new exciting angles for the fans
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2021 09:44 pm
The serial Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has been riding on success. The characters are bringing a lot of drama to the show especially the lead actors Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal. Their chemistry has been loved by the audience a lot. Mayura and Omkar are entertaining the fans with their performance. The story is currently showing that the lead actors are in trouble as Vishaka and Raghav are not ready to let them live together. In the upcoming episode, viewers will be seeing more high voltage drama.

In tonight’s episode, Mayura gets to know that Vishaka is alive. She tries to escape from Raghav and Vishaka. Later, Omkar surrenders and is arrested by Raghav’s men. However, Mayura secretly arrives where Omkar is and tries to free him. He apologizes to her for his past mistakes and they both decide to get married again. How will Vishaka and Ragghav stop Mayura and Omkar’s marriage? Last time we saw Mayura had gone to Raghav's house and she finds out that he is obsessed with her. She tells him that she only has feelings for Omkar.

It will be interesting to see what happens next. Raghav had tried to frame Omkar in Vishaka’s case and but Mayura had found evidence.  The serial story revolves around a beautiful girl named Mayura Dubey who hates how people only care about her due to beauty and not her skills or accomplishments. Her sole wish in life is to get out of the cage of her beauty and be liked for who she is.

Credits :Pinkvilla

