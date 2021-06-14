Pinjara Khubsurti Ka SPOILER: Raghav in shock after Mayura tells him she only loves Omkar

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka show is very popular among the masses. Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal play the lead roles.

The Colors’ Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has been keeping the audience hooked up with its storyline. The show stars Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal in the lead role and their chemistry is adored by fans. The audience love to see their cute scenes. They play Riya and Omkar roles in the serial. The family drama has come a long way and the new twists are making the show more interesting. As per the recent news, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is coming up with another twist.

In tonight’s episode, Omkar finds out Vishakha is alive. Mayura lands up at Raghav's house where she finds out that he is obsessed with her. She tells him that she only will ever have feelings for Omkar, her one true love. Listening to this how will Raghav react to this? It will be interesting to see. Till now we have seen Raghav is trying to frame Omkar in Vishaka’s case and in the last episode, Mayura will be seen looking for evidence. However, this doesn’t go down well with Raghav who ends up burning down the office which has the evidence.

To note, the show has been garnering attention. Especially Saahil’s performance has been receiving a lot of praises. Riya has also managed to win hearts with her performance in the role of Mayura.

