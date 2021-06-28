Popular show Balika Vadhu 2 teaser out: All things you should know about the upcoming show

The makers of Balika Vadhu 2 have created more excitement among the fans. The show will be focussing on child marriages.

The popular show Balika Vadhu, which once ruled television, is returning with the new season. Speculations were going on about its second season but it was never made official. However, now the makers have dropped the teaser of the most-awaited show. The teaser was released on the social media pages of Color’s channel. The first season had gained popularity for showing the stigmas of the society like child marriage which is very much prevalent in Rajasthan. Avika Gor played the child character in the first season.

Coming back to the second season, the video starts with a little girl walking with the help of a wooden walker and enjoying her childhood days. She is smiling as her mother calls her and says, ‘We will have to find a beautiful prince for our princes.’ Then the scene shifts to her becoming a child bride. The video is captioned as “Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par. #BalikaVadhu2.”

As reported by other media houses, the lead characters of the upcoming show are Shreya Patel of “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha” and Bal Veer fame actor Vansh Sayani. The show shooting has also started and is going on in Rajasthan. But will be shifted to Mumbai.

Click here to check the promo:

The reports further suggest Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla will be seen in pivotal roles. The show is likely to go on air in August this year. But there is no official confirmation on it.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu’s Avinash Mukherjee on maintaining fashion statement: Our clothes are reflection of us

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×