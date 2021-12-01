Prema Entha Madhuram, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Mansi apologises to Sharada

In today's episode, Sharada tells Arya that she hurt Mansi and that's why she's apologising to her. She goes on to say that she will go to any length for the Vardhan family's self-respect. Sharada faints while speaking. Arya and Anu take her to the room. Neeraj is angry with Mansi.

Later in the night, Anu comes to Sharada and apologises to her. Sharada asks her for what she is apologising. Anu claims it's for the same reason she went on to touch Mansi's foot. Anu says Mansi has a problem with her and blames herself. They both talk about Mansi. Anu and Sharada have an emotional conversation.

Mansi comes to Arya and tries to make her point. Arya claims that there have been several misunderstandings in their family in recent days and that they must work together to resolve these concerns for the sake of the family's happiness. Arya warns Mansi that he does not want these kinds of situations to repeat in the home since they jeopardise the family's sanity. This leaves Anu perplexed.

The next morning, Arya asks Sharada to not get depressed thinking of the incident that took place the previous day. Anu gives the tablets to Sharada. Mansi touches Sharada's feet and apologises for hurting her. Sharada asks Mansi to forget whatever happened and move on. When Mansi asks Neeraj to join her at the office, she speaks to him very sweetly and tries to convince him, but he leaves from there.

Mansi calls Meera to her cabin and taunts her. Mansi says to Meera that she doubts if Meera put the necklace in Anu's bag. Mansi then asks Meera to find out who tried to frame Anu at the shopping mall. Meera inquires as to why she should do so. Mansi advises her to do so if she doesn't want to get into trouble.

