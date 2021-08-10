Prema Entha Madhuram, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Jalandhar plans to reveal Arya's past 

In today's episode, Meera visits an astrologer, who tells her that he followed Meera's orders and altered Anu's birth date in her horoscope. Meera then rips Anu's real horoscope chart to pieces. Meera then goes to Sharda Devi and shows her Anu's forged horoscope. On the other side, Padma and Subbu inform Arya of the bad omens at the temple and invite him to join Anu in the ‘Bonalu' celebrations. Jende was hesitant to let Arya leave alone because he has a vital job to do, but Arya agrees to accompany Anu's family.

Meanwhile, Meera meets with Raghupati and urges him to put Subbu in a difficult circumstance so that he regrets his decision to approve Anu and Arya's wedding. Raghupati cheerfully accepts Subbu's plan. Jalandhar, on the other hand, is preparing a plan to murder Arya. He gets an idea while reading Arya's wedding card and informs Ghuna of his plan to expose Arya's history.

Arya and Jende arrive at home in the evening, and Mansi tells them about the preparations she has for Arya for the next day. Sharada Devi, on the other hand, objects and forbids Arya from going anywhere. Mansi becomes irritated and confronts Sharda Devi about her negativity. Sharda Devi explains her concerns regarding Arya and Anu's wedding. However, Arya informs Sharda Devi that he has promised Subbu and Padma that he will accompany Anu to 'Bonalu.' Arya also reminds Sharda Devi of Rajanandini's death anniversary.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Baba tells Anu about her bad luck