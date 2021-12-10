Prema Entha Madhuram, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Anu is shocked upon reading the diary

In today's episode, when Arya inquires about the diary, Anu says that she thought it belonged to him. Arya asks Anu to read it. Anu realises that she may have written in the diary on the night of "Ashtami". When Arya asks about who wrote the names in the diary, Anu responds that the handwriting matches hers but that she did not write it.

Anu receives a phone call from Subbu. She goes out to take the call. Anu gets flashes of Rajanandini and thinks about the diary. When she enters the room, she tells Arya that she has only written in the diary, but she can't remember when she wrote it, and she lies to Arya about it being about Rajanandini sarees.

When Arya sleeps, Anu goes through the diary and is shocked upon reading the diary. The diary states that it is her narrative and that it will be revealed to her. It continues asking Anu to read the story completely. When Arya walks in and asks what she's doing, Anu answers that she's writing a diary. Arya inquires as to what she wrote in it. Anu claims that she has written about her daily routine. When Arya asks if he can read the diary, Anu replies that it's personal and she doesn't want him to read it. Anu hides the diary, and they both fall asleep.

The next morning, Sharada asks Neeraj about Mansi. Neeraj says that Mansi is with her mobile and till the problem gets solved, she won't be turning normal. Sharada jokes about Anu and Mansi. Mansi is determined to expose Anu. Sharada sends a servant to call Anu and Mansi for breakfast. Mansi decides to go to the office to enjoy seeing the photoshoot output. Mansi and Anu come downstairs and are in a hurry to leave for the office.

Anu is worried, thinking about the diary and the story in it. She decides to read the diary to get all the answers to her doubts. In the office, the photographers irritate Meera.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

