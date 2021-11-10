Prema Entha Madhuram, 10th November 2021, Written Update: Anu reads Subbu’s letter

In today's episode, Anu enters Pooja's room and instructs the staff to clean the accessories. Sharada approaches Anu and asks if she needs any help. Anu asks Sharada to sit and talk while she takes care of the rest.

Keshava arrives and is overjoyed to meet Sharada and Anu. When Arya joins them, the four of them have a casual talk. Keshava mocks Arya. Along with Keshava, Arya heads to the workplace. Sharada wonders if Mansi will be joining Neeraj at the office as he leaves for work. He says Mansi is taking a few days off. Mansi is irked when Sharada asks her where she is going. Mansi mocks Sharada with her responses. Anu comes up with a note while cleaning and reads it.

Subbu and Padma struggle to find a place to stay. Padma is exhausted from the walks on the roads. They find a place, but the rent is higher than they expected. They find an appropriate area within their budget, but it is on the third floor. Padma believes she will not be able to ascend so many floors on a daily basis.

When Anu reads Subbu's letter, she is devastated. Subbu wrote in the letter that he is putting up Rs 18 lakh to prove her self-respect in front of Arya's family. He went on to say that he was only doing his thing as a father and that he didn't want to face her right now.

Anu calls Arya to tell him about the letter and money. Arya is also perplexed as to why Subbu acted in such a manner. Arya tells Anu not to cry as he is on his way home, and that they can go look for her parents. Anu looks for the money in the pooja room. Anu informs Sharada about the letter.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Mansi takes the cash left by Subbu