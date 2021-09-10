Prema Entha Madhuram, 10th September 2021, Written Update: Raghupati accuses Padma of theft

In today's episode, Jalandhar declares that he will not leave and will continue to cause difficulties in the future. Subbu stops the Vardhans as they are ready to leave and asks Padma to return the jewellery to Mansi. The necklace is missing, as Anu reveals. Everyone is taken aback. Padma is questioned by Subbu and Mansi about how she could be so reckless with such a costly necklace.

Meera inquires of Padma if she has seen anyone else entering the house. Padma claims she didn't see anything, and when Sampath came to call her, she left. Subbu intervenes to prevent Raghupati from beating Sampath and tells him not to create a scene because they don't doubt him. Keshava claims that it is Arya's family's business and that he should stay out of it. Subbu requests that Sharda checks the entire house once more and that they be allowed to show their honesty.

Arya's family claims that they trust them and that none of this is necessary. Subbu, on the other hand, is adamant. Meera tries to persuade the Vardhan's. Raghupati makes a snide remark about Anu's family. Shardha instructs Keshava and Meera to carry out Subbhu's instructions.

In the kitchen, Meera discovers the necklace. Padma is accused of stealing it by Raghupati. Subbu is shocked. Shardha claims she has no doubts about Padma. Everyone is attempting to persuade Padma. According to Arya, the person who made the mistake would be punished. whoever that may be. Sharda inquires as to what Arya is up to, and she has complete faith in Padma. Arya instructs Keshava to summon sniffer dogs to track down the real criminal. Raghupati wants to keep the matter under wraps so he doesn't get caught.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Prema Entha Madhuram, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Rajanandini's soul slaps Meera