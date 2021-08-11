Prema Entha Madhuram, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Subbu gets worried about Arya's past

In today's episode, Mansi feels annoyed and questions Sharda Devi about her skepticism. Sharda Devi expresses her doubts about Arya and Anu's wedding. Arya, on the other hand, tells Sharda Devi that he has assured Subbu and Padma that he will join Anu for 'Bonalu.' Arya and Sharda talk about Rajanandini's upcoming death anniversary.

Meanwhile, Ramya, Sampat and Anu's families were writing names on the wedding invitations. Ramya advises Anu to deliver the invitation to their Delhi friends. After this, Anu requests Sampat to purchase a cover from the shop, Subbu interrupts him and shows the cover that Jalandhar had already sent for Anu. Subbu reads the note within. The note was a warning for Anu, it orders Anu to enter Rajanandini's bedroom to learn more about Arya's background.

Everyone becomes concerned after learning what is written in the note. When Subbu asks Anu about Rajanandini, Anu fabricates a scenario. Anu suspects the letter was sent from Jalandhar. Anu warns Subbu not to be cautious of Arya because Subbu was suspecting Arya. Anu informs her parents that Jalandhar is Arya's rival, which is why he is acting in this manner. Mansi gets confused the next day when none of her family members are at home. While Meera recalls Raghupati to carry out his plan to halt the wedding. Neeraj calms an annoyed Mansi, who believes Arya went to Anu's home.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

