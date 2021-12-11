Prema Entha Madhuram, 11 December 2021, Written Update: Sampat saves the day

In today's episode, Meera examines the photographs and finds them undesirable. In front of Meera, the DOP and photographer both fight. They decide to flee, but Meera assures them that Jende will catch them and punish them. Meera thinks of Mansi's plan and asks the DOP to make an excuse in front of Arya.

At the office, Anu tries to read the diary further, but Sampat irritates her. Sampat and Ramya congratulate Anu on the photoshoot. Anu scolds Sampat and then apologises to him. Meera comes to Arya and asks for his permission for the presentation of the ad shoot. Arya asks her to arrange the meeting after asking Anu.

Rajanandini's diary is read by Anu. In the diary, it is written that she is only Rajanandini in this generation, born as Anu. Reading that Anu is shocked. Meera asks Anu for the meeting, but Anu informs her that she lacks expertise and asks her to proceed without her. Meera convinces Anu to attend the meeting.

The DOP is nervous as he prepares to reveal the results to Arya. Everyone is shocked when they see the photos. Mansi is having a good time because of the poor quality of the photoshoot result. It's a technological issue, according to the DOP. Jende reprimands them. Arya claims that they made a mistake by neglecting to thoroughly inquire before entrusting the assignment to them. However, Mansi’s plan fails as Sampat makes a better presentation. Everyone appreciates Sampat's photography. Anu is disturbed by the thoughts of Rajanandini.

Arya asks Anu if she liked the photos. Anu sees Rajanandini in the photos. Mansi is upset that Anu's photoshoot output was successful. Meera approaches her and tells her that if she attempts to conspire against Anu, all of her plans will fail. Meera and Mansi challenge each other.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

