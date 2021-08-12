Prema Entha Madhuram, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Arya performs Rajanandini's death anniversary rites

In the next episode, Anu explains to her parents that Jalandhar is Arya's enemy, which justifies his behaviour. Mansi gets puzzled the next day when neither of her family members was present in the house. Though Meera summons Raghupati to follow out her plan to call off Arya and Anu's wedding, Neeraj soothes Mansi's anger after she thought Arya went to Anu's house. Anu calls Mansi and questions about where is Arya, Mansi hesitates and lies to her.

Meanwhile, Jende was in a temple preparing for Rajanandini's death anniversary rituals when he received a call from Anu. Jende hesitates and lies to her about that Arya is in office. On the other hand, Arya enters a temple and becomes sad after seeing a photograph of Rajanandini. Meanwhile, Arya begins rites for Rajanandini's death anniversary. Meera comes to Anu's house, Meera embarrasses Anu's family because of their financial situation.

Anu then wears a 'bonam' on her forehead and walks to the temple with her parents. Pandit ji instruct her to perform rites with Ganga river water. Subbu goes out to get some water for the ceremony, while Anu presents her offering and meditates to the Goddess. However, Subbu gets surprised when he finds Arya performing his late wife's rite in a neighboring location.