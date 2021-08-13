Prema Entha Madhuram, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Meera changes Anu's Bonam to uncooked rice

In today's episode, Anu prepares for puja before going to the temple, but Meera again arrives at Anu's home to replace Anu's Bonam with a pot filled with uncooked rice. Furthermore, Raghupati humiliates Subbu for forcing Ramya and Sampat to perform puja for his family. After this Anu leaves for the temple with her family, wearing a Bonam on her forehead. Pandit ji directs her to perform ceremonies using Ganga water.

Subbu goes to gather water for the rite. Meanwhile, Anu calls Arya again, but his phone is still turned off. Anu also calls Jende, but he declines. But when Arya urges Jende to pick up the phone, Jende calls Anu back and lies to her about Arya being busy in the workplace. Later, Arya and Sharda Devi perform puja by reciting their entire family's names and offering food to Rajanandini's soul. Pandit ji claims that Rajanandini will no longer bother their family.

While Anu begins to make offerings and worship to the Devi, Meera smiled in the corner of the temple as her plan came to fruition. Subbu, on the other hand, is taken aback when he sees Arya executing his late wife's funeral rites in another temple.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

