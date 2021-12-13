Prema Entha Madhuram, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Rajanandini's thoughts worry Anu

In today's episode, Meera cautions Mansi about plotting against Anu. Mansi and Meera challenge each other about Anu. When Anu enters her cabin, she is shocked to see the files and diary missing from her desk. She calls the peon to inquire. He says that he kept them in the storeroom. She asks him to get them back. When the peon goes to collect the files, the diary falls behind the cupboard. When he returns with the files, Anu searches for the diary, but she doesn't find it and gets worried.

While Anu is on her way to the storeroom to look for the diary, Arya approaches her and invites her to join him for lunch. Anu asks him to have lunch with Sampath and Ramya. Arya teases her, and she eventually agrees to go to lunch with him. She asks him to allow her 10 minutes so she can finish her work and then join him. Anu walks to the storeroom to look for the diary. Arya approaches her and offers to help her find the file. Anu chooses not to reveal anything about the diary to Arya and tells him that they can look for the file later because she is hungry right now.

Anu and Arya go to the restaurant. Arya is all praise for Anu for the photoshoot campaign of Rajanandini sarees. Arya asks Anu if she is going to note the moment in her diary. A woman comes to Anu and shows a photo of her, asking if she is the same person. Anu is shocked to see Rajanandini. The woman is all praises for the saree collection. Anu is disturbed by the thoughts of Rajanandini.

Meera instructs the workers to relocate all of the files from the storeroom to another place. The diary, along with other files, is also relocated by the staff. Anu is shocked by Arya's words.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

